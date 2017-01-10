11 Of The Best Fitness Deals This Month

It's high traffic season at the gym — and not just because of that whole "resolutions" thing. All your favorite fitness studios and workout haunts know this is the time to get new customers. That means deals! Both newbies and seasoned pros can get a little extra burn for their buck this month. So, whether you've got your weightlifting goals or your wallet in mind (or maybe both), January is an especially appealing time to try something new.
Maybe you're looking to round out your cardio classes with some core-strengthening yoga. Or maybe you're sick of running in the cold and gloomy outdoors. Or perhaps you're just looking for a cheap way to boost your mood (and your heart rate) a few times a week.
Whatever you're after, this is the month to get after it. Ahead, we've rounded up a few of the best deals out there for popular classes and gym membership packages. All you've gotta do is bring your sneakers.