So are we naturally attracted to bodily odors? It depends. While some people experience feelings of sexual arousal when they smell bodily odors, others won’t use scent at all to gauge a person's attractiveness, making smell more of a preference than an integral part of our sexuality. "People are attracted to different smells so there’s really no predictor, it’s just part of their unique sexual template," Dr. Richmond explains. "If smell is a central and necessary part of what turns them on, olfactophilia would be considered a paraphilia. For most people, our partner having a smell we like is a bonus, not a huge part of why we chose them."