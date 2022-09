Porn Is The New Sex Ed — Here’s Why That’s a Problem

And yes, they are seeing it. There are more places to engage with porn than ever: PornHub, OnlyFans , apps such as Dipsea, to name a few. And Pornhub claims to have about 150 million people log on daily. “It's ignorant to think kids under 18 don't watch porn,” Fonte adds. Most kids find porn accidentally, sometimes through social media and gaming platforms, with over 60% of children ages 11 to 13 saying their initial viewing of pornography was unintentional. “They might type in ‘boobies’ in a search bar out of curiosity,” says Gail Dines , Ph.D., a leading expert on how pornography shapes our identities, culture, and sexualities; president of the nonprofit Culture Reframed , and author of Pornland: How Porn Has Hijacked Our Sexuality . Dr. Dines points out that a fair share of porn that's free and easily accessible to kids is “hardcore” or shows aggressive sex. Ethical porn , which is made legally, is respectful of performers, and celebrates sexual diversity is often behind a paywall and hard to access as a teen without a credit card.