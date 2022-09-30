"We are unapologetic in our drive for female empowerment and complete gender equality," said Lucy. Masturbation is simply another area in which we should achieve this. So whether you're a master masturbator, just starting your journey or feeling any form of shame about wanting to try it, as Shadeen says: "This is your body, and you get to decide what you do or don't want to do with it. And if now is not the time, there's absolutely no pressure, your body will still be here when you're ready. So at the point in time when you feel curious, feel safe, feel ready to explore, then I hope you have a great time." I know I am.