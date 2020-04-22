These Photographs Take You Inside The Private Lives Of Porn Moms

"All my friends and family knew I was adamant about not wanting children," Canela recalls. "I didn’t want to be a mom. I actually didn’t like kids at all." But when she found out she was pregnant, her initial reaction surprised her. "I thought it was going to be like, 'What is this leech in my body? I don’t want it.' But I immediately felt connected." The birth of her son coaxed out a new version of Canela. "I just felt like I became a whole new person in the coolest way. As cliché as it sounds, your heart just grows immediately." She feels the experience of being a mother has matured her and changed her relationship to working in porn. "Before, I definitely embraced who I was in the adult industry and didn’t really care how people thought about it. I was like, 'This is what I am, this is who I am, this is what I like to do.' Now I like having more of a conservative image and being a mom. That’s been the biggest transition for me, just realising that there’s still a whole other side of me." She’s unsure about her future career plans. In school, growing up, Canela was always good with numbers and wanted to be an accountant. She laughs when she thinks about an accountant’s image as being boring, because she believes there’s real potential for the work to be exciting. "Even a therapist only knows what you tell them," she says. "But your accountant knows where you spend all your money. They know all your deep, dark secrets."