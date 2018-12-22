The images in Waiting for Lorelei distil this feeling of anticipation, and many of them depict very still, very quiet moments that feel around the edges of the anxieties and expectations of impending motherhood. "I’m really glad that I recorded this period of waiting because it’s the part that gets so quickly forgotten after the baby is born and life becomes all about them and the chaos and emotions that come with them. I think waiting and anticipation are very intense (and sometimes difficult) emotions that get easily overlooked by the event when it comes. It certainly made me think about them more and not just rush on forwards as we all tend to do at these times." It’s no surprise, then, that one of Arthur’s favourite images in the series is one of her more abstract ones, in which a surgical hat appears suspended, or floating, in mid-air against an illuminated curtain, the scene bathed in clinical white. "It was taken at that moment of intense waiting, nervousness and excitement and yet it is strangely calm and beautiful too. It’s lots of things all together," she says.