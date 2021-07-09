Intimate Photos Of Young Chinese Women Living Away From Home

Lai has photographed seven young women so far. Some of them are friends, others she found through mutual contacts on Instagram. "The Chinese circle in London is quite tight so almost everyone is connected in some way," she says. She’s remained friends with most of them but some have since returned to China – in fact, only three remain. Candice is one of her closest and longest friends in the city. "We came here at the same time and met at university seven years ago," Lai explains. "She studied styling and got into film afterwards. It’s mesmerising to witness each other growing up and entering different stages of our lives." She points to an image of Candice wearing underwear and standing in her living room, her back to the camera. It’s shot in soft, dreamy black and white. "This picture was taken in Candice’s old place in Mile End – she was going through a lot of mental stress at that time and she really wanted to move out of that place. I love the contrast of her body to the chaos of the room setting, there is a sense of calmness to it." In another image – colour this time – Candice stretches out on a purple carpet, eyes closed, an intricate snake tattoo trailing across her arm. "I knew everything about her so we didn’t really talk that much through the shoot, although I remember being quite flustered," Lai adds. "Shooting someone you’re close with is quite a different dynamic."