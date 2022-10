With everyone from the BBC to BuzzFeed reporting on our fall in fornicating, it only makes sense that we would be masturbating more. Yet despite all of this, touching ourselves is still taboo, even for us. Healthline's masturbation page confirms this sentiment: "As a result of gender roles and societal norms, people who have female anatomy are more likely to feel 'dirty' or a sense of shame for masturbating." This rang true for Amber: "It was something that I was not scared of but as it's so not spoken about I thought I was going off the rails." Angela, who discovered masturbation by accident at a relatively young age (as many people do), shared this shame and didn't explore her body again for a good number of years. Personally, I was unaware that so many people were doing it while feeling like we weren't allowed to — that was until I was asked to review a sex toy (common practice for a beauty writer) and threw caution to the wind in a now-or-never decision that has quite literally changed my life.