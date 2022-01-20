This New Sexual Wellness Brand Will Help You Redefine Pleasure

Isn’t it odd that we spend so much time thinking about what we use on our bodies – agonising over complicated, 10-step skincare routines; observing intricate bathtime rituals – but pay hardly any attention to our sexual wellness products? Our moisturisers and eye creams are sustainable, vegan and cruelty-free so why can’t our lube, massage oils and condoms be the same?
It’s endemic to the sexual wellness industry itself, of course, which is very male-dominated. Many intimate and sexual products are manufactured by men, for men, ignoring the specifics of the female body and our different pH levels. Harmful ingredients and chemicals pop up more than they should, and there's a tendency to use non-sustainable, petrochemical, plastic tubes with caps that leak or break easily.
Advertisement
All that’s about to change. Enter: nudco, a new pleasure care brand made by women, for women and with sustainability at its core.
Named for a belief that "being nude and enjoying your body is nothing to be ashamed of," nudco was founded in 2020 by entrepreneurial duo Minna Hurmerinta and Krista Lindholm. The Berlin-based brand's entire product range – body oil, lubricant, condoms and an innovative, soothing intimate oil – is all-natural, vegan and cruelty-free, dermatologically tested and safe on sensitive, intimate skin. Beautifully packaged in matte glass bottles with recycled paper packaging, the lineup sits happily on my vanity alongside my other lotions and potions. It's discreet when you need it to be, too. For example, the personal lubricant is artfully labelled as a 'personal moisturiser' – perfect for the prying eyes of parents, kids or nosy housemates. Out and about? The products are sized to fit neatly into your handbag or wash bag.
What makes nudco so refreshing as a brand isn’t just what goes into its products or how they’re packaged but its approach to sexual wellness too, which takes into account the many facets of sexuality and intimacy. These are products manufactured not simply for your best orgasm ever (which, of course, is always a brand priority) but also to address everyday challenges and aid in every stage of personal care. As the brand explains, it wants to redefine pleasure care and help "women to feel good in their own, nude bodies, reconnect with themselves and/or their partner(s), and normalise female pleasure in everyday conversations."
Advertisement
The brand’s bestselling Before, During & After set is a great example of this. Starting with the 'before', the massage & body oil – an aromatic blend of rosemary and cedar essential oils – helps create sensual, relaxing moments, whether you are alone or with a partner. 'During', the personal lubricant not only has a silky and long-lasting texture to make intimate moments more enjoyable but is also optimised for female intimate area pH (4.5) and to prevent vaginal dryness. It is also compatible with devices or condoms. Lastly, the 'after': an intimate oil which, according to the brand, is a world first. Containing oat-based probiotics designed to soothe and nourish the intimate area skin, it is an all-natural, multipurpose formula to combat post-intimacy dryness, redness or itching.
nudco has quickly become one of my favourite brands, and not just in the bedroom. The massage & body oil? Also a wonder for a relaxing moment after a stressful day. The intimate oil? Now my go-to soothing, post-shaving treatment. Even better are the brand’s price points, which for individual products range from £6 for a pack of ultra-thin condoms to £34 for the larger bottle of massage & body oil. Want to buy the entire Before, During & After set? It’s £55. You can shop the range now on the brand's website, currently with free shipping on all UK orders over £13.
And as a very special treat, Refinery29 readers can get 10% off all nudco products with the code NUDCOR29, available for just a limited time.
Advertisement
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.