Mental health experts believe that old stigmas are still rife. Dr Tara Quinn-Cirillo , psychologist and author, has seen first–hand that women are more likely to be told that they’re being “dramatic” when reporting concern or that their reported issues are “hormonal”. At the same time, women are twice as likely to be diagnosed with anxiety than men and engage in self–harm, Dr Quinn-Cirillo adds. “With the right support and policies in place most people can be supported to stay in work, and it’s vital to check your legal rights around taking time off during times of mental crisis,” she says. “It’s also important to look at the relationship between your job and your health. Our working conditions and the environment in which we work can exert a significant impact on our wellbeing.” Of course, a work culture that puts supporting mental health on par with physical health in workplaces isn’t always there.