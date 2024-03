While sick leave might be paid for by an employer, leaving outright can cause more mental anguish around financial instability . Smith knows she was lucky to be able to lean on her partner and grandparents to help. “I felt incredibly guilty, and I genuinely have no idea how I would have got through without them,” she says. Countless studies have linked financial uncertainty with poorer mental health, so needing to take time out of work to recover might worsen existing issues. Research by the Prince’s Trust in 2023 found that two thirds of people aged between 16 to 24 lowered their career aspirations, citing concerns over their mental wellbeing. Kelly thinks it’s important to speak to your company first to see what provisions can be offered, if any, as her clients have benefited from changes made at this end. Samantha King , 35, who lives in Australia, found office culture wasn’t right for her during her 20s while managing ADHD and PTSD. Working from home has made a huge difference. “There was a lack of understanding around being overwhelmed by noise or needing time out. There was a lot of pressure to ‘suck it up’ and just get to work like everyone else.”