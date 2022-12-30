The Problem With Saying ‘We All Have Mental Health’

Micha makes a similar point. "'Mental health' is a phrase that creates this binary of either you’re healthy or ill, when actually I think things can sometimes be more of a spectrum and less straightforward than that," she says. "I think the diversification of terms would be a good thing. For example, instead of 'psychosis' or 'schizophrenia', some people use the phrase 'extreme states', which articulates more precisely what they've experienced, rather than just using the phrase 'mental health', and also doesn't necessarily assign a value judgement to that experience." Efforts to 'normalise' mental health – while hugely positive in many respects – have often resulted in a limited understanding. The mainstream mental health movement must acknowledge a full spectrum of conditions and groups, not just those whose symptoms are the most relatable or the least threatening. Ultimately, it’s about building a disability justice future where, as Candice puts it, "we recognise that all people, regardless of their capabilities and how they experience reality, are equally worthy and all belong here".