The Problem With Saying ‘We All Have Mental Health’

Micha Frazer-Carroll is a journalist with a focus on mental health and author of the upcoming book, Mad World: The Politics of Mental Health . She thinks the idea that 'we all have mental health' is a double-edged sword. "It has had utility for some people, because we live in a society which tells us to override our feelings, limits, struggles, so that we end up in crisis or real mental distress," she says. "We may all have mental health [in that] we all have feelings and struggles but not everyone is stigmatised as mad. Not everyone becomes so mentally unwell that it’s disabling or that they can no longer work or have to go on benefits; not everyone is vulnerable to being sectioned under the Mental Health Act ." Efforts to destigmatise certain conditions by, for example, saying that autism does not make people violent or that bipolar does not cause hateful actions, though often well-meaning, overlook the fact that it is impossible to distinguish between behaviours that are attributable to 'mental illness' and whether a condition has amplified an existing trait. This positing of what mental health is or is not has left us with a sanitised understanding that ignores groups and conditions that do not fit within socially acceptable parameters.