No, Being Trans Is Not A Mental Illness

Why? Discrimination, violence and stigma contribute to trans people having worse mental health outcomes than cis people. Trans people are nearly nine times more likely to attempt suicide in our lifetimes, four times more likely to experience depression, three times more likely to have an anxiety disorder, significantly more likely to use drugs or alcohol as coping mechanisms, and more likely to develop an eating disorder. Research this year found that non-binary people (who may or may not be trans) have the worst mental health of all genders. More than one in two non-binary people worldwide are clinically distressed or struggling.