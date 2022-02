Making it happen wasn’t easy or cheap . The thought of going across the pond for a surgical procedure was pretty terrifying and added about £3,000 to an already expensive undertaking. I was highly fortunate to be supported by my incredibly generous community, friends and family, who contributed about half the cost of the trip through crowdfunding, but even with that support behind me I was left with some difficult choices. I could try to contend with UK trans healthcare , potentially waiting up to five years just to jump through the hoops of a Gender Identity Clinic consultation . Even privately, I’d have to advocate for myself almost every step of the way, even for a recognised procedure, let alone something less well known. The alternative was taking a risk on the American healthcare system with its specific medical requirements, insurance, COVID and the prospect of virtual rather than in-person consultations and follow-ups.