As A Trans Woman, I Understand The Pressure To Pass. But It’s Holding Us Back

Social media has a part to play in unattainable beauty standards, too. Platforms like Instagram can be difficult for cisgender people but there is added pressure when you are trans or non-binary. "As much as social media helps me to connect with people, it throws lots of very similar images at me." Eva says that some people Photoshop their face onto female bodies, which paints the wrong picture of who trans people are. It can often be overwhelming and has got her down in the past. "Scrolling through my feed, I often see trans women who are thin or have curvy body types. When younger people or those coming out want to reach out for help and support, that's all they see. As far as they are concerned, that's what they need to aspire to in order to be accepted and it creates a dangerous, toxic narrative."