As A Trans Woman, I Understand The Pressure To Pass. But It’s Holding Us Back

The desire to pass and to present a certain image of beauty often leaves trans and non-binary people vulnerable and easily taken advantage of when it comes to surgery. As an ambassador of the London Transgender Clinic , Eva wants people to know that it's important not to wing it or hope for the best just because your head is telling you that you need to look a certain way. Eva has spoken openly about cosmetic surgery on her blog, Square Peg, Round Hole . "Surgery is a grey area," she says. "It's there to alleviate symptoms of gender dysphoria and to correct certain things that you dislike. It's there to help us, not to define us. There's a timeline that many trans and non-binary people seem to follow: get a diagnosis, go on hormone therapy, maybe get a boob job and then facial surgery. But you don't necessarily have to. This only perpetuates the notion that if you want to be an accepted trans person, you are only that once you get to the end [of that timeline]." For Eva, it's less about the physical, image-focused goal and more about the journey that is transitioning.