Ultimately I’m more in tune with my body than I have ever been. I was able to come to this procedure from a place of love and acceptance rather than the self-loathing or disassociation I have felt towards my body in the past. Instead of contesting my body I was able to look at it like an old pal to whom I was saying goodbye. We had our ups and our downs but we were always there for each other. Now, it’s time to start a fresh relationship with a body that I am able to craft and mould, to be precisely who I was always meant to be, even if that person is fluid and ever evolving.