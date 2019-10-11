There is a similarity to the process of accepting both these parts of your identity, with some fat activists even employing the queer framework of 'coming out' as fat (aka no longer fighting to change your body). While the appropriation of that trope can tread problematic lines, it can be useful and empowering for some, even if they are cis and straight. But it narrows the definition of what fat looks like. If you’re not privileged in other ways (based on race, gender presentation, ability, etc.) this 'coming out' as fat can be a lot harder. In Bill’s case, they accepted their queerness long before their fatness. "I was out, proud and very into my queer, feminist politics but still wishing that I was thinner. Why didn't that kind of awakening spill over into thinking that way about fatness? It did eventually, but it took a really long time."