These People Prove That Butch & Tomboy Fashion Is Anything But Stereotypical

Throughout the week of 100% That Butch , we've worked to undo stereotypes and celebrate all the different ways there are to be butch. One of these stereotypes is that butch style is just one look, and it's a look modelled on men. This just isn't true. Take the case of D Mortimer, one of the interviewees for this piece and the creator of the Lezbag which, they claim, was ripped off on the high street. While this is awful in itself, what really got them was that they put it in the men's section: "If you are gonna rip off a style that was born from butch culture, and butch style and put it on a cis male mannequin, it completely erases all the butch and trans masc people who have influenced me and my style. It perpetuates the myth that butch people aren’t fashionable and that cis men are always the forefront of fashion and cis gay men – I know a whole host of fashionable cis gay men but it is a lie to erase the butches that are setting the trends at the exact same rate."