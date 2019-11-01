The Hidden Financial Costs Of Being Queer

Samir and Tom acknowledge the privilege they have, both in being able to modify how they present without experiencing mental distress, and in being able to afford private transport. As Tom tells me: "I have friends who, because of dysphoria and other factors, need to dress the way they feel [but] who can’t afford cars, and the violence they endure is heinous and deeply distressing." Samir also emphasises the privilege they have in being able to be out at all: "I come from Lebanon so I always remind myself that I am very fortunate and privileged to be in somewhere like London where at least I can be queer." These are relative privileges, though – in an ideal world, they both say that the sense of safety that private travel affords them should be the safety they feel on public transport, presenting as themselves.