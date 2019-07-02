It never occurred to Laura that this pay gap could be attributed to her sexuality as well as her gender, although her male colleague is straight as far as she is aware. "I’ve never made a big deal out of my sexuality at work," she explains, "but I am out and sometimes as the only gay person in the office it can feel as if you are treated differently, especially when people are talking about dating and relationships. All my colleagues are respectful but sometimes I get the impression that they find it awkward to talk to me about things like that. If I had to explain the pay gap thing, I guess feeling like a bit of an outsider might impact how I relate to my colleagues sometimes, and I’m sure that’s the case for other LGBT people."