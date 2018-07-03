Two Thirds Of LGBT People Fear Holding Hands Publicly & So Do I

This Pride month there has been a lot of talk about visibility and what it means now. That it’s less of an urgency and more of an essential – we shouldn’t have to demand to be a part of your landscape as we are already woven in. That what is actually needed is concrete support for the most marginalised in the LGBTQ+ community: trans and NB people who face violence for needing to pee; those fighting a wealth of mental health problems against the backdrop of a disintegrating NHS; the LGBTQ+ people of colour who face racism from within their community. These are concrete, urgent problems that need to be addressed and talk of visibility can feel… superficial almost. Superfluous.