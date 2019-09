Two Thirds Of LGBT People Fear Holding Hands Publicly & So Do I

Yesterday when my girlfriend and I were walking to a flat viewing we were called ‘disgusting’ by a man, sitting with a girl. He waited until after we’d gone far enough away so he didn’t have to say it to our faces. We both went a bit silent. I made a joke about Pride month being over so men had a lot of pent up hate to get out. A few minutes later she made the same joke – either she hadn’t heard me or she forgot. When we went around the corner we’d stopped holding hands. She said it was because I was too tall but I’d hardly grown five centimetres on that five minute walk.