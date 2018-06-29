Celebrate Pride Month With These 11 Powerful Quotes From LGBTQ+ Activists

Just like all the other months meant to celebrate marginalised groups, Pride month feels simultaneously exciting and infuriating. When it started nearly 50 years ago, Pride was about protest and trying to change enough straight and cisgender people's minds about the LGBTQ+ community that we could start being treated like everyone else. Now, Pride often feels more like a party.
And that's wonderful. We should have the time and space to celebrate LGBTQ+ people. But, containing that celebration to one month also feels a little strange. Pride month may almost be over, but that doesn't mean that LGBTQ+ people stop existing, fighting, and celebrating themselves. And it doesn't mean that straight and cisgender allies should stop celebrating us and advocating for us for the rest of the year.
So, in the spirit of keeping the celebration going, we've gathered 11 powerful quotes from powerful LGBTQ+ activists. Let their words sustain you for the rest of the year. Because the fight (and the party) is far from over.