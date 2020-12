As A 20-Year-Old Black Woman, Why Is Private Healthcare My End Goal?

Right now, I am saving. I know what my goals are. I know how much I need to earn and how hard I need to work. Too many young people have already given up on their dream jobs in creative industries because the cost of living has risen so far beyond wages in recent years. This is particularly true of the cost of housing. If Generation Rent want to make it work, they have to sell out or risk being priced out . For young Black people, there are added pressures on top of all that. It’s not just that bills have to be paid one way or another; we live in the knowledge that we have to insure ourselves against the fact that the lives of Black women are not always treated as equivalent to those of white women.