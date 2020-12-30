As A 20-Year-Old Black Woman, Why Is Private Healthcare My End Goal?

When considering maternity care for the children I am not ready to have yet, will future me willingly put my life in the hands of the NHS, knowing it is of lesser value and that my pain may go ignored and my risks overlooked? Or will I pay for private healthcare as an investment in my wellbeing? If I pay more, will my life gain value? Is this what it will take to be listened to, cared for and treated as any woman should be? Is contributing to classism going to protect the babies of Black women? How much money would I have to spend for stereotypes to be ignored and biases placed to the side? Is that even possible?