Story from Work & Money

10 Bizarre Money Habits Making Millennials Richer

Anna Davies
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Illustrated by Josh McKenna.
We know, there are tons of high-tech ways to save money. And we absolutely advise you to try them out. But there are some old-fashioned no-spend strategies that can make your money add up — sometimes pretty quickly. At first glance, they may sound weird, but they work. Ahead, try one (or a few) and tell us in the comments the strangest strategies you’ve used to successfully save some extra money.
Related Stories
Young Women Don't Want Joint Bank Accounts
The Podcast To Help You Become A Money Pro
R29's Best Tips For How To Save Money At Festivals

More from Work & Money