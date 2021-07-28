At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
After a year of spending more time in my teeny home than I ever intended to, I — like many others — began to detest my surroundings and went a bit wild splurging on new homewares. From things I straight-up had no use (or space) for, to big-ticket items I really didn't have the budget for, it was a highly unsustainable hobby, but also, practically all I could think about. So much so that at one point, I even purchased multiple internationally-shipped candelabras — something I believed at the time would bring an air of sophistication into my cramped dining room (spoiler: it did not).
And judging by social feeds, others in my life felt similarly compelled to undertake these uncharacteristic interior overhauls — scrupulously moulding even the most modest of spaces into sanctuaries of curated bliss (had to channel that energy somewhere, right?). Suddenly, it seemed bedside tables became the new #Shelfie, and shopping lists moved from going out-tops and date night heels to crockery and glassware.
But unlike some of our other obsessions, homewares rack up a bill that isn’t quite as inconsequential as trying out that new lip balm everyone's been raving about. So the question we’re posed with is: How do we amp up our spaces while utilising the bare minimum in funds, research and commitment? Art feels like the obvious solution, but if you’re not quite ready to invest in a pricey piece of art, might we suggest something more purse-friendly and non-committal? Behold, the sculptural candles here to instantly liven up a room.
Gracefully straddling the lines between function and decor, statement candles offer up the perfect solution to your interior woes. Not only do they make for easy pops of colour, but, when placed right, they allow one to feel the satisfaction of home renos without actually having to do much — especially since they’re generally less than 1kg, inexpensive and mobile, so there’s no real brain (or muscle) power required.
Click through for our top picks of statement candles worthy of a spot in your home.