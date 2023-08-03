A Definitive Guide To Picking The Perfect Le Labo City Exclusive Perfume For You

ADVERTISEMENT
Le Labo has defined its reputation as a world-class perfumer with cult-favourite scents like its bestselling ode to woody fragrances – Santal 33. But the brand is unafraid to explore less-travelled olfactory avenues and prides itself on approaching the world of perfume with an unconventional attitude, prioritising soul over mass appeal. As a result, Le Labo's collection of perfumes is highly considered, artistically intuitive and ephemeral in nature. The brand has successfully forged fragrances with a nostalgic air that transport you to distant, long-forgotten memories.
This skilful understanding of the visceral nature of fragrance has led the brand to create an inspired collection of exclusive perfumes that serve as an ode to some of the coolest cities in the world. In fact, Le Labo is so committed to an honest depiction of the cities it honours, that it requires each perfumer contracted to create said scents to live in the city they are hoping to emulate for a period of time. In this way, each City Exclusive perfume feels like a distinctly authentic expression of each location's energy.
Typically, these City Exclusive perfumes are just that – exclusive to the Le Labo labs of the city they belong to. However, once a year, they are available globally in the Le Labo Labs and on the brand's website. The City Exclusive samples and discovery set are available in-store and online from August 1st to September 30th, and the full-size fragrances from September 1st until the end of the month. The good news is, once you've purchased a city-exclusive fragrance, you can have the bottle refilled at any Le Labo Lab location near you, so you don't have to wait a full year to top up your favourite scent from the collection.
If you've yet to determine what your favourite scent from the City Exclusive perfume collection is, we've got you. Ahead, we share the fragrance notes and inspiration behind each city's signature fragrance. The only question is: Which Le Labo City Exclusive fragrance are you?
