Have you ever loved a scent so much that you wanted to constantly be surrounded by it? There is no shortage of perfumes out there, but certain brands and scents hit that elusive formula just right and create an effect that is so alluring, it can't be contained by a perfume bottle alone. Instead, smart brands listen to customer demands and make it available as a shower gel, as a lotion, as a candle, as a room spray, as a laundry detergent — the list goes on.
Simply put, there's no reason to limit your enjoyment of these beloved scents to just a spritz or two throughout your day. Maybe you're the kind of person who wants their entire world doused in their comfort scents. (We can relate.) Or maybe you just aren't a perfume wearer and still want a way to experience beloved fragrances in a different way. No matter how much (or how often) you want a signature scent to saturate your day-to-day, this list is for you. Keep reading to see just how versatile all these scents truly are — making sure that everything on you and around you smells good just got a whole lot easier.
Maison Margiela Matcha Meditation
Replica by Maison Margiela is a fragrance collection known for its ability to capture the essence of various everyday moments and experiences. One of its most captivating creations is "Matcha Meditation," a fragrance that takes inspiration from the introspective ritual of savouring a cup of matcha tea. The captivating fragrance that celebrates the beauty of stillness and contemplation, and comes in an EDT, a candle and most recently, a diffuser that disperses the scent around the room.
DedCool Red Dakota
If you're as obsessed as we are with the simple-but-powerful notes of citrus, bergamot, amber and gardenia in uber-cool brand DedCool's Red Dakota, you'll be excited to learn the smell is present in nearly everything the brand offers — from DedCool's top-rated laundry detergent to its Poop Drops and air freshener (and of course its perfume).
Le Labo Santal 33
A scent that just screams luxury, both with its price tag and its rich woody notes of violet accord, cardamom, iris, ambrox, cedarwood, leather, and sandalwood. Le Labo is famous for its versatile fragrances that work for everything — whether it's with its iconic fragrances, its luxurious shampoo and conditioner or its top-rated body lotions.
Malin + Goetz Dark Rum
Dark Rum by Malin & Goetz is an intoxicating blend of leather, aged rum and creamy vanilla, which dance together to create a truly addictive scent. If, like us, you can't get enough of this alluring scent, you'll be happy to learn that it comes not just in an EDP, but also in a hand and body wash, a perfume oil and a candle.
Juliette Has A Gun Not A Perfume
Juliette Has a Gun's "Not a Perfume" is a fragrance that challenges traditional perfume norms and embraces a minimalist approach to scent. The unisex scent stands out for its unique, clean composition and distinctive yet understated character. Fans of the scent will be thrilled to hear that the fragrance comes in virtually every iteration imaginable — shower gel, room spray, hand cream, bar soap, home diffuser, candle, laundry detergent, body lotion and a hair and body mist.
Floral Street Sunflower Pop
Sunflower Pop by Floral Street is a joyful, vibrant and joyful fragrance that is essentially summer in a bottle. If you like happy scents that celebrate carefree summer vibes all year round, you can enjoy a trail of the sunshiney scent in perfume, candle and room spray form.
Ouai Melrose Place
Ouai started as a haircare brand, but the product's alluring scents lead many loyal customers to beg for other ways to douse themselves in its scents. Inspired by LA's stylish scene, Ouai's Melrose Place is a velvety-rose, fresh and floral scent with notes of bergamot, lychee, champagne, cedarwood, and white musk. You can find Ouai's most iconic scent in its hair products, but also in its perfume and candles.