Have you ever loved a scent so much that you wanted to constantly be surrounded by it? There are no shortage of perfumes out there, but certain brands and scents hit that elusive formula just right and create an effect that is so alluring, it can't be contained by a perfume bottle alone. Instead, smart brands listen to customer demands and make it available as a shower gel, as a lotion, as a candle, as a room spray, as a laundry detergent — the list goes on.
Simply put, there's no reason to limit your enjoyment of these beloved scents to just a spritz or two throughout your day. Maybe you're the kind of person who hyper-fixates and wants their entire world doused in their comfort scents. (We can relate.) Or maybe you just aren't a perfume wearer and still want a way to experience beloved fragrances in a different way. No matter how much (or how often) you want a signature scent to saturate your day-to-day, this list is for you. From R29-reader-favorite Phlur's Missing Person to the iconic and luxe Le Labo's Santal 33, keep on reading to see just how versatile all these scents truly are — smelling good just got a whole lot easier.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Phlur's Missing Person is best known for its TikTok virality and notes of skin musk, bergamot nectar, sheer jasmine, fresh cyclamen, neroli blossom, orange flower, sandalwood Australia oil, blonde wood, and white musk. Described as evoking "the lingering scent of your lover’s skin," Missing Person is an R29-reader classic scent that can be found in candles, lotions, shower gels, and more.
Ouai started as a haircare brand, but the product's alluring scents lead many loyal customers to beg for other ways to douse themselves in its scents. Inspired by LA's stylish scene, Ouai's Melrose Place is a velvety-rose, fresh and floral scent with notes of bergamot, lychee, champagne, cedarwood, and white musk. Not only can you find Ouai's most iconic scent in shampoos, scrubs, and body creams, but also in laundry detergent with the brand's most recent collaboration with DedCool.
While Ceremonia's flagship product just received its own perfume, Guava is the sweet, fruity smell of the brand's best-selling leave-in conditioner that got people truly obsessed. With notes of guava, peach, lemon zest, jasmine, and tonka beans, the scent of the summer can be found in the Guava Rescue Spray, the candle, the Guava Beach Waves Spray, and hopefully more in the near future.
It's not a "written by Mercedes Viera" fragrance story if there isn't at least one DedCool Milk mention. If you're as obsessed as I am with the simple-but-powerful notes of bergamot, white musk, and amber, then you'll be excited to learn the smell is present in nearly everything DedCool offers — from its top-rated laundry detergent to its Room + Linen Spray.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
A scent that just screams luxury, both with its pricetag and its rich woody notes of violet accord, cardamom, iris, ambrox, cedarwood, leather, and sandalwood. Le Labo is famous for its versatile fragrances that work for everything — whether it's with its iconic fragrances or its top-rated body lotions.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.