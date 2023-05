Simply put, there's no reason to limit your enjoyment of these beloved scents to just a spritz or two throughout your day. Maybe you're the kind of person who hyper-fixates and wants their entire world doused in their comfort scents . (We can relate.) Or maybe you just aren't a perfume wearer and still want a way to experience beloved fragrances in a different way. No matter how much (or how often) you want a signature scent to saturate your day-to-day, this list is for you. From R29-reader-favorite Phlur's Missing Person to the iconic and luxe Le Labo's Santal 33 , keep on reading to see just how versatile all these scents truly are — smelling good just got a whole lot easier.