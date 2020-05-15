“I love to travel, and for each new place I visit, I try to bring either a new fragrance or candle that will help encapsulate the trip. Anytime I wear it it reminds me of that time in my life. I’ve had a love affair with Mexico — it’s where I have always felt like my most authentic self — so last December, I made the decision to finally move from Los Angeles to Guadalajara. And while it’s extremely scary, especially amid a pandemic, it’s exciting — and Pacific Lime, with its bright citrus and warm amber notes, is helping me mark this special time in my life. It’s happy, it’s bright, it’s lifted me in times of uncertainty, and it’s comforting — it reminds me of my other times in Mexico, sipping tropical drinks with friends. I love applying it in the morning to help start my day. It helps pull me out of the mundane from being indoors all day and reminds me that I’m in the place I love most.”