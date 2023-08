This Editor-Favorite Chanel Fragrance Just Got Even Better

When you think of designer fragrances , a few things may come to mind: Haughty, old-school, and reserved for only the most special of special occasions. Now, some of those things are still true, but none of them can be said about Chanel ’s Chance range — a modern, vibrant floral scent, not to mention, personal favorite of mine . (Let’s just say, out of the 30+ fragrances I own, it’s among the ones I reach for most often.)