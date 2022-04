For some, the kitchen has become a haven for culinary creativity — the birthplace of DIY sourdough loaves and successful pantry meal experiments . For others, it's the perfect place for storing last night's leftover takeout. Regardless of how you choose to utilise this pocket of your home, there are more eco-friendly ways to approach your kitchen rituals that produce less waste while keeping hazardous ingredients and microplastics out of our waterways and our bodies. While some swaps may seem obvious (we all know that plastic straws have got to go), others may come as a bit of a surprise — from rethinking your afternoon tea routine to selecting home-cleaning brands that use strategic renewable resources and overhauling your food-storage lineup.