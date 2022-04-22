There are lots of little lifestyle tweaks we can make that will ultimately have a big impact on the environment: like switching to a reusable water bottle or a BYOC (bring-your-own-coffee) mug. While committing to such small alternatives may seem like an inconsequential drop in the pond, ultimately the environment will be under a lot less pressure as a result of us all reexamining our everyday habits and behaviours. A solid place to start, if you haven't already, is inside your kitchen with a simple product swap.