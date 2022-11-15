27 Gifts That Gen Z Won’t Hate (According To A 25-Year-Old)

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
As a person born in 1997, I heard about Millennials buying avocado toast instead of houses while I was still in high school. And now, post-university at the spry age of 25, I hear about Gen Z teens making six figures by doing dance moves on an app. Suffice to say, I’m an in-betweener on the cusp of two generational extremes. Although generally confused about which side of this social-construct spectrum I actually lie on, if we're getting technical, I'm a Gen Z through and through. So, for the upcoming holiday season, I fully harnessed all of my tech-savvy, self-deprecating-yet-confident, and passionately-outspoken attributes to curate the ultimate Gen Z Christmas gift guide.
Take notes: we like sustainability (because we were born into a dying planet), we're obsessed with TikTok (because it's a funny form of escapism plus a platform of self-expression), AND we definitely love a good Christmas gift (just like everyone else). Flip through the following slides for a lesson in which presents are at the very top of my generation’s wishlist. There's everything from a movie night projector to a luxuriously silky PJ set — in other words, there's bound to be a thing or two worth buying for your favourite early 2000s baby.