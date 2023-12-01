As people born in 1997 and 1999, we’ve heard about millennials buying avocado toast instead of houses. And now, we hear about Gen Z teens making six figures through viral TikTok dances and product reviews. Suffice it to say, we’re in-betweeners on the cusp of two generational extremes. Although generally confused about which side of this social-construct spectrum we actually lie on, if we’re getting technical, we’re Gen Z through and through. So, for the upcoming holiday season, we fully harnessed all our tech-savvy, self-deprecating yet confident, and passionately outspoken attributes to curate the ultimate Gen Z gift guide.
Take notes: We like sustainability (because we were born into a dying planet), we live on TikTok (no explanation needed), AND we definitely love a good gift (just like everyone else). Flip through the following slides for a lesson in which presents are at the very top of our generation’s wish list. There’s everything from viral beauty gift sets, matcha starter packs, and crystal kits to tech accessories, mini cameras, and a Taylor Swift-inspired sweatshirt — in other words, there’s bound to be a thing or two worth buying for your favourite early 2000s baby. So we present you: The best gifts for Gen Z.
