Take notes: We like sustainability (because we were born into a dying planet), we live on TikTok (no explanation needed), AND we definitely love a good gift (just like everyone else). Flip through the following slides for a lesson in which presents are at the very top of our generation’s wish list. There’s everything from viral beauty gift sets, matcha starter packs, and crystal kits to tech accessories, mini cameras, and a Taylor Swift-inspired sweatshirt — in other words, there’s bound to be a thing or two worth buying for your favourite early 2000s baby. So we present you: The best gifts for Gen Z.