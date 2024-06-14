Summer’s 7 Biggest Jewellery Trends, From Mixed Metals To Candy Necklaces

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
In the same way that a statement handbag or a pair of trendy sandals will add the finishing touch to an outfit, your jewellery choices can be transformative. Whether you like to rock a statement ring (or two), have mastered the dainty and chunky earring stack or proudly flaunt a family heirloom, jewellery is the perfect way to get playful with your aesthetic — and try out a completely new look while you’re at it.
If you’re looking to expand your jewellery collection this summer, there are a few trending styles that you’ll want to take into consideration. Riding the wave of '00s-inspired trends (*cough* capri pants), bangles and arm cuffs have officially returned, with the likes of Urban Outfitters bringing back the bangle stack and Pandora offering sleeker solo pieces. Mixed metals have also arrived to lay our silver-and-gold superstitions to rest — we particularly like the duo-toned pieces from & Other Stories and Mango.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
From pearls and oversized stud earrings to beaded necklaces and teardrop-shaped pieces, there are plenty of new styles to discover. Ahead, find this season’s seven biggest jewellery trends, alongside inspiration from the summer 2024 runways and your favourite high street shops.
Summer 2024 Jewellery Trend: Pearls
Pearls (and faux pearls) are one of summer’s biggest jewellery trends. From Dries Van Noten’s cuffs and rings adorned with jumbo pearls to Simone Rocha’s stacked pearl anklets and earrings, the summer 2024 runways endorsed this elegant look — and dozens of high street brands have followed suit. Pearl jewellery is a no-brainer for summer holidays and wedding outfits (for brides and guests) as well as everyday looks. For a modern edge, look for pieces with asymmetrical designs or that mix pearls with metals or beads.
Summer 2024 Jewellery Trend: Bangles & Cuffs
Drawing inspiration from East Asian and African cultures, bangles and arm cuffs are another major ‘00s trend making its way back this season. On the summer 2024 runways, brands like Chanel, Loewe and Courrèges sent out models wearing sleek metal bands, dangly bangles and statement cuffs — the perfect combination of ease and edge. Wear your bangles solo or stacked and experiment with position: Try your wrist, forearm or even your bicep.
Summer 2024 Jewellery Trend: Mixed Metals
Embrace the clash with mixed metal tones this season. Jewellery brands are finally catching on to a habit that many of us have already adopted, deliberately mixing silvers with golds (and other metals). Style a duo-toned necklace or earrings with silver or gold pieces you already own to add dimension to any outfit. Not only does it remove limitations on your wardrobe but mixed-metal jewellery pieces look really cool, even on their own.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Summer 2024 Jewellery Trend: Oversized Studs
If the aforementioned trends are anything to go by, statement jewellery is very much a vibe this summer. Oversized stud earrings in geometric shapes, floral designs or more classic styles create an eye-catching look that’s not too over-the-top. From Balmain’s mismatched gemstone studs to the chin-grazing floral motifs at 3.1 Phillip Lim, the sheer variety of styles out there means there's a look to suit minimalists, maximalists and everyone in between.
Summer 2024 Jewellery Trend: Candy Necklaces
A brightly coloured, beaded necklace is the playful statement piece you didn’t know you needed this season. Whether you’re channelling your inner child or gravitate naturally towards pops of colour, candy-style necklaces with patterned or mismatched beads are guaranteed to make you smile. Stack yours with other necklaces for a festival-ready look or wear on its own for a super-sweet statement.
Summer 2024 Jewellery Trend: Teardrop Earrings
Since Bottega Veneta’s Drop earrings went viral two years ago (largely thanks to celebs like Kylie Jenner and Lori Harvey), the popularity of the teardrop-shaped earring has continued to rise. Teardrop jewellery was all over the summer 2024 runways, showing up at Tory Burch, Alexander McQueen and Missoni, among others. The timeless earring shape, available in several widths and sizes, will dress up any outfit and adds a luxury look even without the luxury price tag.
Summer 2024 Jewellery Trend: Paper Clip Chains
The paper clip-style chain is versatile yet edgy and anyone can get on board. Find the industrial links in various styles, including drop earrings, sleek bracelets and stackable necklaces. Whether you layer your linked chains or wear them on their own, these pieces will definitely up your jewellery game. FYI: You’ll be able to find tons of paper clip chains via secondhand or vintage shops.