What inspiration do you want to leave people following their dreams? Anything you would want to tell anybody who would like to follow in your footsteps?

“Life is too short to be doing something you don't want to do. Really value your time on Earth and chase after that dream, no matter what it takes. Honestly, if I didn't get my big break at 19, I would still be trying to do this and posting my work until someone scouted me. This is the only thing I want to do. Having that as your goal — to do what you love to do, no matter what the circumstances — then the right doors will open, and the opportunities will come eventually. You never know when, but I think staying on that path and walking within your purpose allows the universe to do what it does. Things will happen eventually if you don't give up.”