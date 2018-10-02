Summers says that for many women she’s encountered through Tula, plants can become a vessel for pent-up maternal energy, or a cure for feelings of listlessness. She recalls one exchange in particular that she recently had with a client in her mid-30s whose Brooklyn home she was visiting for a private consultation. "She basically was like, 'I'm not financially stable enough to have kids'," she says. "I think for a lot of people, the financial stability and finances is number one. Also just the commitment. We just live in a new society where we have a lot of options, we have a lot of choices. We can travel a lot and we can make money a lot of ways, and we can do so many things. Having kids is not the only thing."