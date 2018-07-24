The more we think about it, the more we really relate to plants; we're both alive, temperamental, and absolutely thrive with just the right amount of water and sunshine. But actually picking out the plant to best match our individual personalities, lifestyles, and green thumbs (or lack thereof) isn't as easy to figure out. With so many options out there, from ferns to succulents to fig trees, it can feel more like a wild jungle than a zen apartment garden.