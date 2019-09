The 3 Plants You Need To Welcome Summer

It can be spiritually satisfying to bring elements of nature into your home whenever the seasons change (think about all those decorative gourds you bring home during autumn or the evergreen boughs we associate with December), and the summer solstice is no exception. But, considering just how much plant life is growing and blooming during this time of year, choosing the right plants can be overwhelming. Luckily, Deborah Hanekamp, seeress, shaman, and founder of Mama Medicine , says that the most spiritually significant plants for the solstice are also some of the most common.