If you follow Gucci Westman on Instagram, you're probably just as mesmerised by her five-minute beauty tutorials as we are. The makeup artist (who just launched her own beauty brand, Westman Atelier , and counts Jennifer Aniston Charlize Theron and Reese Witherspoon as clients) is famous for whipping up naturally radiant skin in next to no time. So with skin work and no-makeup makeup going nowhere thanks to our love for pared back yet flawless beauty, she's officially the best pro to tap for tricks and tips. Ahead, Gucci shares how to achieve a lit-from-within luminosity in moments.