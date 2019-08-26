If you follow Gucci Westman on Instagram, you're probably just as mesmerised by her five-minute beauty tutorials as we are. The makeup artist (who just launched her own beauty brand, Westman Atelier, and counts Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron and Reese Witherspoon as clients) is famous for whipping up naturally radiant skin in next to no time. So with skin work and no-makeup makeup going nowhere thanks to our love for pared back yet flawless beauty, she's officially the best pro to tap for tricks and tips. Ahead, Gucci shares how to achieve a lit-from-within luminosity in moments.
Advertisement
It All Starts With Skincare
"Exfoliating your skin prior to makeup application is really helpful to achieve a luminous base fast," said Gucci, who recommends using Goldfaden's Doctor's Scrub, £34, on damp skin for brightness, hydration and a "natural, radiant finish to the skin". If you are using acids, though, always remember to apply SPF during the day, as they have the potential to make skin sensitive to the sun.
While most makeup artists will then prep skin with moisturiser and layer on primer, Gucci suggests adding a couple of drops of facial oil to your day cream to maximise your glow. "This is a great combination for the skin. Right now, I'm really enjoying Beboe's High Potency CBD Serum, £121.88, layered under the Augustinus Bader Rich Cream, £205."
For more purse-friendly alternatives, try Kyushi Chamomile & Helichrysum Face Oil, £21, and Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, £13 (a favourite backstage at fashion week) or By Sarah London Organic Facial Oil, £12, and CeraVe Facial Moisturising Lotion, £12.
Opt For Cream Makeup Over Powder
For an everyday glow, Gucci opts for cream makeup instead of powder – especially blush and foundation. Not only is cream makeup easier to blend when you're in a hurry, but it's a touch more understated and dewy, if that's the finish you're going for.
"Powder makes you look a little more done," says Gucci, who suggests foundation wearers dot a cream or liquid highlighter on to the skin beforehand, as this creates a naturally lustrous base. "Avoid really opaque finishes in highlighter if you don't like that harsh pearly look," adds Gucci. She recommends the Lit Up Highlight Stick in Lit, £44. Also try Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish Duo, £45, which includes a translucent balm if shimmer isn't your thing, and Topshop Glow Pot, £12, which stays dewy for hours on end.
Advertisement
Where – And How – You Apply Blush Matters
"Blush placement really depends on your face shape," says Gucci. "Regardless, I like to place blush a bit higher up on the cheek to really brighten and lift the face. On clients and myself, I also apply stick blush, like Baby Cheeks in Chouchette, £46, in an oval shape in the middle of my cheeks. The peachy shade with a touch of nude really opens up the face. Just be really soft in your application."
Use either your fingertips or a dense brush to gently tap and sweep the blush into your skin for a streak-free finish. "To create even more of a flushed look, I’ll sweep a little bit of blush over the bridge of my nose and in a horizontal motion under my eyes very, very lightly," adds Gucci.
Double Up On Highlighter
If your face resembles an oil slick come 3pm, Gucci suggests touching up with a dusting of setting powder, but concentrating this to the T-zone only. Try YSL All Hours Setting Powder, £39, or e.l.f Perfect Finish HD Powder, £7.50.
Once you've done that, you might want to add a little more glow to make your skin look less flat. "Simply reapply your luminising product or highlighter in flattering areas such as the Cupid's bow (just above your top lip) and the tear duct."
Advertisement