Charlize Theron has almost made a sport out of surprising us with dramatic new looks. This is a woman who shaved her whole head for her role in Mad Max: Fury Road, after all, and has rocked every length of hair since, from short pixies to lobs to loose retro waves fit for a 1940s Hollywood starlet.
This year, for whatever reason, Theron's been changing her look more rapidly than ever before. Right ahead of the 2019 Oscars, she gave herself a full makeover, swapping out her signature blonde hair for dark-chocolate brown and cutting her hair into a bob that hit just below her ears. For the premiere of her film Long Shot in May, she tried on a blunt baby fringe that made her look like the spitting image of Rooney Mara. And now, with the summer heat officially upon us, Theron has gone practical and revisited one of our favourite haircuts on her: the pixie.
Debuting the look on Thursday in London while at an event celebrating the latest production of the musical Xanadu, you can see how the new look makes her blue-green eyes pop.
While Theron's rocked this kind of look before, most notably in the '90s when she was never not channelling Winona Ryder in Girl, Interrupted, this pixie is a bit different. She kept her hair a little longer, for one, and also kept a heavy fringe she can flip around in the front for style versatility.
Plenty of other celebrities have decided that early summer is just the right time to shed a few inches, too. Kim Kardashian West, Mandy Moore, and Reese Witherspoon have all chopped their typically-long hair into short bobs in the past few weeks alone. Given that a single 30-degree day has us wanting to go full Fury Road and buzz all our hair off, we're considering Theron's latest look a solid alternative.
