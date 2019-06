This year, for whatever reason, Theron's been changing her look more rapidly than ever before. Right ahead of the 2019 Oscars , she gave herself a full makeover, swapping out her signature blonde hair for dark-chocolate brown and cutting her hair into a bob that hit just below her ears. For the premiere of her film Long Shot in May, she tried on a blunt baby fringe that made her look like the spitting image of Rooney Mara. And now, with the summer heat officially upon us, Theron has gone practical and revisited one of our favourite haircuts on her: the pixie.