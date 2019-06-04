Reese Witherspoon Chopped Off Her Hair Just In Time For Summer

Witherspoon took to Instagram today to debut her new chop, a shoulder-grazing lob — the shortest length we've seen from the actress in a long time. This fresh look comes at the tail end of her media tour for the new season of Big Little Lies and, of course, right in time for the rising temperatures. "Thanks for my new summer cut," Witherspoon captioned the photo, shouting out her hairstylist Lona Vigi.