Reese Witherspoon Chopped Off Her Hair Just In Time For Summer

You don't ever need a reason to get a significant haircut — but sometimes you happen to have one anyway. Ariana Grande went for a lob (albeit a fake one) after a breakup, for example, and the Game of Thrones cast changed their hair in a flash after the series ended. For Reese Witherspoon, her latest cut can be explained by one thing: It's summer, and why not?
Witherspoon took to Instagram today to debut her new chop, a shoulder-grazing lob — the shortest length we've seen from the actress in a long time. This fresh look comes at the tail end of her media tour for the new season of Big Little Lies and, of course, right in time for the rising temperatures. "Thanks for my new summer cut," Witherspoon captioned the photo, shouting out her hairstylist Lona Vigi.
Considering lobs are the "it" haircut of the season, Witherspoon has proven she's got her finger on the pulse — and that sometimes, trends or otherwise, she's all the inspiration we need to call our stylists for our own summer chops stat.
Advertisement