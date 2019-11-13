Our Top 5 Must-Try Products From Avon Distillery

Clean, vegan and sustainable, these products are as kind to the planet as they are to your skin.
Whether you’re trying to make your beauty routine vegan to match your diet or you’re just trying to live a little more sustainably, you’ve probably noticed that ethical skincare can be a little bit difficult. Historically, plumping for the vegan option meant compromising on texture or efficacy, leaving you with the choice between a product your skin loved, and a product made with love. Happily, that’s all changing, as Avon has married its cutting-edge skin science with vegan formulas and impressive green credentials, like recyclable packaging and low-water formulations where possible to minimise waste in Avon Distillery.
Allergy and clinically tested, the range has the comfort of super-scientific formula (all your favourite heavy-hitters like vitamin C feature) alongside an ethical commitment to cleaner living. Want it? These are the five products that went straight to the top of our want list…