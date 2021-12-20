Tinx Wants To Be Clear — She Loves Botox

When I tell people that I'm going to be interviewing TikTok famous Tinx, the general response is along the lines of, "Omg, I love her." Although TikTok's algorithm is catered to a person's unique viewing habits, Tinx's reach is wide. My younger sister, her roommate, and my three closest friends who are semi-active on TikTok all follow ItsMeTinx (though not many know her real name, Christina Najjar) and we are not alone — Tinx has over 1.4 million followers on the platform who adore her realness and #RichMom content.
Personally, I'm stoked to have the opportunity to chat with Tinx off TikTok, tiny microphone down. Ahead, we talk all things growth and content: How she developed deep confidence in herself, who she looks up to in business, and why she believes in "radical transparency" when it comes to the things we do to our faces.
Refinery29: I'm excited to chat with you. I love your TikTok content! I think it resonates with me, at least in part, because you come across as extremely confident. Was there a specific age, or milestone when the confidence thing clicked? Or, have you always identified as self-assured?
Tinx: I always tell the girls — and when I say 'the girls', I mean, my followers — I truly didn't find myself until about 29 or 30. That's when I found my passion. That's not to say that I didn't have moments of greatness or that I wasn't happy before that. But really, my life kind of came together when I was 29, because I finally found my passion. I think that's what gave me true, true, deep confidence.
When I say that, I mean it to be comforting and inspiring. You hear things like, 'Oh, I've wanted to be a singer since I was seven years old.' It's like, okay, well, sometimes you don't know what you want to do. Sometimes, you go through many iterations of yourself until you feel comfortable. You don't have to know the end-all be all. You don't have to see the 20-year plan. Just follow your curiosity, work hard, be nice to people, and it will be okay.
Refinery29: That's helpful perspective for sure. Thinking about the way some people look up to you for advice, almost like a big sister, is there anyone who you look up to as a role model?
Tinx: One thing that my followers know about me is that I read a lot of memoirs by women. They help me so much. I feel like hearing the stories — about how they overcame adversity, how they went through divorce or a hard time — as woman, I'm very comforted and connected to the universe when I read that other people have been through what I'm going through.
In terms of people, let me think. I look up to Gwyneth Paltrow, from a business perspective. Even Kim Kardashian. I know people might roll their eyes, but she's an incredible businesswoman and has evolved herself continuously over the past 20 years. Diane von Furstenberg is a huge idol of mine; I love her book and learned so much from it. Gabrielle Union is another person who I've grown to know through her writing. I've learned so, so much from those women.
Refinery29: I'm curious, too, what daily rituals or routines make you feel most beautiful and confident?
Tinx: I know this sounds crazy, but going on walks makes me feel really beautiful. I love to walk, it's the only thing that can turn my day around. My friends make me feel really loved and beautiful. My followers, too, who I consider my friends. Showering or taking a bath, too. I swear, it's like the feminine urge to take a shower when everything is going wrong. It feels like unplugging your phone and then plugging it back in.
Refinery29: So true! What's your post-shower skin-care routine right now?
Tinx: Right now, my skin is really flaring up. I've been getting glam for events and red carpet. My rosacea is flaring up, my acne, everything, my skin is so, so red. When things are going crazy on my face, I try to strip it down to the bare essentials: I used Burt's Bees Sensitive Facial Cleanser, maybe a little bit of the face scrub. Right now it feels like I'm sixteen again, it's so embarrassing, so I'm trying to keep it really simple and calm things down. Also, lots and lots of water. I'm really looking forward to the holidays when I can do sweatpants, hair tied, chillin' with no makeup on.
Refinery29: What about makeup, what would you put on before going on a walk?
Tinx: I love mascara. For me, I need mascara and eye brows. If I have those done, that's amazing. I love the Kosas eyebrow gel. I love the Pat McGrath mascara. A little Burt's Bees lip balm. I have like 40 tubes: one in my car, one in the bathroom, one next to my bed. I need them everywhere, it's like an anxiety thing.
Refinery29: What about hair, what are you doing with yours on the average day?
Refinery29: It's hard. We're almost there.
Tinx: I know. I'm so looking forward to cozying up and bingeing Succession. But yeah it's crazy right now. Everyone, be kind to one another. We're all showing up as best we can. I think this year especially, we were all so excited not to be in lockdown anymore. Obviously, we're still in the pandemic. But there was so much we've wanted to do this year, like see friends, and maybe we all went a little hard.
Refinery29: I also wanted to touch on know your perspective on skin procedures. You've spoken candidly about the fact that you get Botox — can you tell me more about your experience?
Tinx: I'm very open about my love of Botox. I don't want to give anyone unrealistic standards. My forehead doesn't move, not because I drink a lot of water, but because I have a lot of Botox in my forehead, and that's okay. I have not tried filler, but I'm sure I will in the near future. I think, you have to do what makes you happy. Obviously, people take it to the extreme and that's not good. But a little baby Botox here and there never hurt anybody. It's about making you feel confident.
What I do believe in, though, is radical transparency. I don't want anybody to look at my Instagram and think, Wow, her skin is so good. I'm honest: I do a lot. I get facials whenever I can because I love them. I get Botox. I get lasers. I get peels. My skin usually looks good — it doesn't so much right now — but I go for whatever makes my heart happy.
Refinery29: Was there one specific procedure or treatment that's your favorite?
Tinx: I started getting Botox when I was 26 or 27 and I'll never stop; I love it so much. The first time, I just got it in my forehead. Now, I get it in my forehead, in my jaw to help my TMJ, around my eyes to help those crow's feet stay away. I get it in my neck, even, which is a newer thing. I have such awful tech neck because I'm always looking down at my phone. I get Botox from Dr. Lara Devgan in New York. She's such an amazing doctor and has a great eye for balance.
Refinery29: Do you think that being on camera all the time changed the way that you see yourself?
Tinx: Look, I'll be honest, it's a strange experience. You go from being a person who takes pictures with your friends when you're out on the weekends, maybe a selfie here or there. Then, all of a sudden, I'm looking at my face every single second of every day. But in a way, I'm glad that all of this is happening to me at this age — I'm 31 — because I'm like, a bad picture doesn't mean I'm ugly or worthless, it's just a bad picture. But it does shift your perspective. I will sometimes catch myself being like, You look so tired, Tinx. But I try to be vigilant and not do any negative self-talk. I remind myself that it's not normal to see this many pictures of yourself.
Refinery29: Do you think that filming yourself on TikTok affords you more control over how you look? Compared to, say, someone on reality TV with a team of producers?
Tinx: I think so. I'm controlling the narrative. I can share many facets of myself. If you're a movie star, your fans get to know you through your movies, through your work. I'm taking my followers into my life. I try to give a 360 perspective. I'm really transparent. It's not all just getting free stuff and playing on my phone.
Refinery29: Have you ever shared a beauty tip that got a strange reaction?
Tinx: I just learned a new makeup trick from Mario [Dedivanovic] — he just joined TikTok — it's a very useful technique to apply your lip liner. When I posted it, everyone was obsessed with it. I was so happy because if you told me a year ago that I would be giving people beauty advice I would be like, Gosh, I hope not — I'm not that good at makeup.
Refinery29: You admit that you're not a professional, which is probably why people trust your recommendations.
Tinx: That's something my followers say all the time. They know that if I use something, it's probably really easy to use. I love makeup and I'm learning more about it, but I'm not naturally good. I like to use my fingers and smudge things. I go for ease of use.
Refinery29: What's the one easy-to-use beauty product you can't live without?
Tinx: I love Lux Unfiltered fake tan. It's so easy to use. The founder is an influencer and she's a genius. [Editor's note: Sivan Ayla is the co-founder of Lux Unfiltered.] It's a lotion and dries really fast. We're in the dead of winter, and I need a little help.
