Tinx Wants To Be Clear — She Loves Botox

Tinx: Look, I'll be honest, it's a strange experience. You go from being a person who takes pictures with your friends when you're out on the weekends, maybe a selfie here or there. Then, all of a sudden, I'm looking at my face every single second of every day. But in a way, I'm glad that all of this is happening to me at this age — I'm 31 — because I'm like, a bad picture doesn't mean I'm ugly or worthless, it's just a bad picture. But it does shift your perspective. I will sometimes catch myself being like, You look so tired, Tinx. But I try to be vigilant and not do any negative self-talk. I remind myself that it's not normal to see this many pictures of yourself.