& Other Stories x Brianna Lance Collab Is A Work Of Art — How R29 Editors Styled It

The limited capsule collection — there are just four pieces in the drop — took inspiration from Lance’s work, which often features fantasy-fuelled landscapes peppered with mystical symbols and still-life fruit . This translated into two caftans that depict a swan wrapped around a flower that has an eye (a frequently used motif by Lance) at its centre and an underwater scene filled with watercolour pearls, shells, and sea creatures; a one-shoulder dress with an abstract pastel print; and a whimsical fruit-print jumpsuit. “The ideas and symbols [for my paintings] come from sources like tarot readings or from things I perceive during meditation when trying to listen to something beyond myself,” Lance said in the press release.