& Other Stories x Brianna Lance Collab Is A Work Of Art — How R29 Editors Styled It

If you didn’t think you could love an & Other Stories collaboration more than the one the popular Swedish brand released with London-based designer Susan Fang in April (we definitely didn’t!), get ready to retrieve your wallet and hit “add to cart” once again. On June 20, & Other Stories is partnering with artist Brianna Lance — and the result is a work of (fashion) art.
“What I love about Brianna’s paintings is the playfulness and intriguing storytelling that she creates. And with the most beautiful color palette,” Frida Billegren, atelier designer at & Other Stories, said in the press release of the New York-based designer’s work.
The limited capsule collection — there are just four pieces in the drop — took inspiration from Lance’s work, which often features fantasy-fueled landscapes peppered with mystical symbols and still-life fruit. This translated into two caftans that depict a swan wrapped around a flower that has an eye (a frequently used motif by Lance) at its center and an underwater scene filled with watercolor pearls, shells, and sea creatures; a one-shoulder dress with an abstract pastel print; and a whimsical fruit-print jumpsuit. “The ideas and symbols [for my paintings] come from sources like tarot readings or from things I perceive during meditation when trying to listen to something beyond myself,” Lance said in the press release.
In addition to featuring original artwork by Lance, the painterly pieces were made with sustainability in mind. “For me, the most intriguing aspect of the project is the zero-waste patterns used to create the garments,” Lance said. For example, the scraps left over after cutting out the neckline of the jumpsuit were used to create the piece’s pockets.
While stunning at first glance, with all four pieces available in just one size, we were curious to see how the ultra-flowy styles would look and fit in real life. Ahead, Refinery29 editors share their thoughts on the & Other Stories x Brianna Lance collaboration.
& Other Stories x Brianna Lance Printed Relaxed Midi Dress
“I love the ocean, so I was drawn to this underwater pattern. It's perfect for vacation dressing because what is more beach-core than a dreamy watercolor, sea creature-filled caftan? The silky piece is perfect for throwing on the skin after lounging in the sun all day or for walking around seaside when you just want to be comfortable. I would pair this with a floppy sun hat, strappy sandals, oversized sunglasses and maybe a belt if you want to emphasize your waist.” — Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
& Other Stories x Brianna Lance Floaty Printed Jumpsuit
“I love how this jumpsuit makes a big statement without any effort on my part (aside from steaming the piece prior, which the fabric does need) thanks to the oversize fruit print running down the legs and the gorgeous colors. Balance out the uber-wide-leg silhouette with slim, pointy pumps and an oversized clutch for a special-occasion event like a wedding. Or pair with classic white sneakers like Keds and a straw bag for a more casual weekend look. This style is also perfect for those breezy summer days, with the wind creating movement in the lightweight fabric and showcasing the design in all its beauty.” — Irina Grechko, Fashion Director
& Other Stories x Brianna Lance Printed Relaxed Midi Dress
“Colorful, chic, and comfortable is the best way I can describe this dress. It’s easy enough to throw on and go for a day of running errands but also versatile enough to dress up with heels, statement jewelry, and a bag for a day (or night) out on the town. It’s the perfect summer dress — breathable and full of movement, perfect for these humid New York summers. Plus the green is such a perfect color for the season.”— Cortni Spearman, Social Director
& Other Stories x Brianna Lance Asymmetric One-Shoulder Midi Dress
“While I adore Lance’s detailed paintings of fruits, flowers, swans, and sea creatures, the asymmetrical dress spoke truest to my personal style. The pastel color palette and whimsical print reminds me of aura photography, and the one-shoulder silhouette is a favorite of mine. I’ll admit, I was confused by the multiple side buttons running up the sleeveless side at first, but quickly figured it out, and appreciated that I could tighten the torso for the perfect fit.
I love how flowy and fluid the dress is, even if I did end up belting it for a more defined fit. I’ll continue to sport this surprisingly wearable style — see me in it at my cousin’s bridal shower — all summer!” — Victoria Montalti, Associate Fashion Writer
