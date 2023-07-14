ADVERTISEMENT
I love a good journal. As a writer, there's nothing that brings more joy than purchasing a new blank journal (in fact, I have stacks of them, hoarded like I'm a dragon, and they're my precious treasure). But when it comes to cracking one open and putting pen to paper, it can be difficult to figure out which journal isn't just pretty but also functional.
That's because journals today have more variations that we can keep track of. First, you must decide what kind of page you want: lined, dotted, grid, blank? Or maybe you'd prefer to have a journal with prompts, like a wellness journal or a specific journal for mental health. Then, you need to consider what kind of cover you want. Something fun and kitschy and patterned? Or something sleek and professional-looking, like a leather journal? Finally, what do you intend to use this journal for? Taking notes in class? Journaling while you travel? Doodling? Creating your own planner? Regardless of whether you intend to pen the next great American novel, get organized before back-to-school madness returns, or something else entirely, there's a functional journal out there for you that will be perfect to use (not just hoard).
So, if you're ready to stop staring at the blank page, and finally put pen to paper., keep reading. Ahead, we've browsed through everything from bullet journals to manifesting journals — even a viral sensation called "the five minute journal" — to bring you the very best journals out there just in time for your mid-year productivity reset. Happy writing!
