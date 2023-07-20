4 Students On The Back-To-School Outfits They’re Shopping Their Closets For

Every year, starting right about now, our inboxes are inundated with promises of steep end-of-summer sales from our favorite stores. It's no coincidence that the price cuts and going-going-gone offers kick off around the time we start to think about back-to-school season. You're already gearing up to snag new organizational supplies, planners, and maybe even some small-space decor — why not tack on a clothes haul worth sharing to TikTok, too?
The reality is that the back-to-school splurge takes a toll: on our wallets, on the amount of storage space in our fun-size dorms and shared apartments, and on the planet, which already plays involuntary host to an unfathomable quantity of fast fashion waste.
That's why, instead of asking fashion-forward college students what they're buying ahead of the fall semester, we asked them to show us their favorite outfits made up of pieces they already own. "Shopping your own closet" is far from revolutionary — the clothing equivalent of "we have food at home" — but in a capitalist society where there's an excuse to spend money every which way you turn, it...actually kind of is?
Resisting the lure of back-to-school shopping might not be easy but with a good eye and a few key pieces, the sky's the limit. And when in doubt, hit the nearest thrift store — you never know what you might find.
Age: 19
Major: Business Marketing
Class of: 2026
School: University of San Francisco
Outfit 1: “With the weather in San Francisco, you never know what you’re going to get, so layering is essential. I love this Nike windbreaker because it’s thin and I can squish it into my bag when the sun comes out for a few hours. I just love cargos because I will use every single pocket when I’m out all day. The crossbody bag is my new favorite essential. A good day out for me and my friends is hitting as many thrift stores as possible and eating good food, and since we all take public transportation the crossbody bag is perfect. We’re always sprinting to bus stops before they leave without us and it’s just perfect for all of the fun chaos we go through.”
Outfit 2: “This is my perfect back-to-school ‘fit because while it’s simple, it’s SO chic — it’s probably my most complimented ‘fit. Everyone needs their staple top and go-to jean shorts/pants. The platforms are my fave because I am not the tallest person in the world so I love these Dr. Martens with all of my heart. This outfit gives ‘college girl that knows what she’s doing’ and even though I am the furthest from that, I’ll take it.”
Age: 21
Major: Fashion Design
Class of: 2024
School: The University of Alabama
Outfit 1: “I’m absolutely obsessed with the ‘old money’ vibe so pairing this brown vest with a clean-lined skirt gives me so much excitement. I’m also a huge fan of neutrals, and of brown and cream specifically, so this outfit is a huge win for me. I actually bought the linen vest fairly recently from Oak+Fort and I’ve been wearing it all summer. The lightweight quality of it makes it perfect since ‘Bama can get really hot and humid in the fall. The skirt is from Aritzia and is so soft! Finding skirts that fit is so hard, so after I tried this on I immediately knew I wanted it. My boots are from Circus and are my favorite boots of all time. I wear them with almost every outfit and I have them in black, too. They’re so comfortable and easy to walk (and run!) in, and they always make my outfit look more put-together. Finally, my bag is from Shakespeare and Company and I love to use it instead of a backpack to make my outfit look more cohesive. My jewelry is a mix of vintage, Cider and Oak+Fort.”
Outfit 2: “On days I have early-morning classes, I want to be comfortable and cozy, and let me tell you, these sweatpants from Garage are the comfiest pants I’ve ever worn. The top, also from Garage, is also extremely comfy. I love it so much, I have it in three different designs. My bracelet is the Taylor Swift Bejeweled Bracelet.”
Age: 19
Major: Chemical Engineering
Class of: 2026
School: Georgia Institute of Technology
Outfit 1: “This outfit is almost completely thrifted. I grew up thrifting my clothes and still do because of the affordability, since I have a lot of expenses as a college student. This outfit is somewhat inspired by Chicana style with the white tee, large shorts, and religious accessories. The shorts (or ‘jorts’) are from Ocean Pacific and are perfect for this summer heat. This pair in particular have cool patchwork along the seams, which makes them even more unique.
This top is a simple white baby tee that you could probably get from anywhere. The tan clogs are from Natural Reflections, paired with white socks. To bring the outfit together, I accessorized with a knitted brown bag and a variety of religious jewelry that I’ve collected from my trips to visit my family in Mexico. This outfit is perfect for going to classes because it’s a simple and trendy look that is comfortable for all-day wear and good for the heat in Georgia.”
Outfit 2: “This outfit is also almost completely thrifted. This is a more feminine look that is very breathable for the summer and early fall. The tank top is thrifted; you can probably get it anywhere. I also thrifted the brown Cambridge Dry Goods skirt, but I cut it myself to make it shorter. The shoes are Madden Girl. I love Madden Girl because it’s very affordable — I actually bought this pair at Ross. I finished the outfit off with the same gold Mexican jewelry from before, white socks, a tote bag, and black headphones. I love to listen to music on my way to my classes or while I do work so I like to incorporate headphones into my everyday outfits. I also love to use tote bags for school because they are perfect for carrying my laptop and books.”
Age: 20
Major: Public Relations
Class of: 2025
School: University of Tennessee, Knoxville
Outfit 1: “I am forever an overalls type of girl and I’ve had this particular pair of Levi’s since about junior year of high school. They are one of the main staples in my closet and I hold them near and dear to my heart. Another staple in this outfit: my Birkenstock Bostons, which are my favorite shoes to wear when I’m at school, especially during the fall. To top this outfit off, I have my many necklaces, which I just love to layer. They were all gifts — my favorites are the circle and the butterfly pendant. They both belonged to my grandma, then my mom, and now me!”
Outfit 2: “Every college student needs a good pair of jeans and these Ragged Priest jeans are it. They are the perfect amount of baggy and go well with everything. Truly, I wear them all the time and get so many compliments for a pair of blue jeans. I love to wear this tank in the summer and when it hasn’t quite cooled down yet in the beginning of the semester. It belonged to my aunt, she gave it to my mom and then I stole it from my mom’s closet (with permission)."
