Remember Chile’s Infamous Clothing Dump? It’s Growing, Despite Outrage

Located in the north of Chile, the city of Iquique is home to one of the most important trading ports in South America and is close to where importers and their buyers converge daily in the tax-free commercial zone known as Zofri. Chile is the No. 1 importer of second-hand clothing in South America , according to trade data tracked by the Observatory of Economic Complexity. This is thanks to the lax regulations on importing second-hand clothing into Chile when compared to neighboring countries like Peru and Bolivia, which restrict importing low-quality textiles that have little chance of being resold.